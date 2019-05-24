Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by yckim124 28 days ago

Actress Kim Tae Ri talks about the joy of being a BTS fan

Being a BTS fan is happiness for actress Kim Tae Ri.

In an interview with 'Elle,' the actress from the hit drama 'Mr. Sunshine' is asked to share the most interesting thing in her life at the moment. 

Kim Tae Ri replied, "Me who's becoming a fan of BTS?" She explained, "I like finding myself fangirling. While watching BTS videos on my phone, there are times when the screen goes black and I get to see my face reflecting on the screen. I saw my unconscious self with such a happy expression. It's actually the first 'fangirling' since I've become an adult, and I think it's nice how I can spend time joyfully."


nomanymore525 28 days ago
28 days ago

So relatable lol these boys have been my little happiness and cheering me up everyday 💜

unibias 28 days ago
28 days ago

she has got that bangtan look to her : )

