Actress Kim Tae Ri talks about the joy of being a BTS fan

Being a BTS fan is happiness for actress Kim Tae Ri.

In an interview with 'Elle,' the actress from the hit drama 'Mr. Sunshine' is asked to share the most interesting thing in her life at the moment.

Kim Tae Ri replied, "Me who's becoming a fan of BTS?" She explained, "I like finding myself fangirling. While watching BTS videos on my phone, there are times when the screen goes black and I get to see my face reflecting on the screen. I saw my unconscious self with such a happy expression. It's actually the first 'fangirling' since I've become an adult, and I think it's nice how I can spend time joyfully."





