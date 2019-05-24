Actor Kang Ki Young is tying the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend today!

On May 25, actor Kang Ki Young will be tying the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend at a wedding hall in Seoul!

Due to the fact that his fiancée is a non-celebrity, the wedding ceremony will be held in private with only close family and friends present. Reports say that many of Kang Ki Young's close co-workers including his co-stars from past products 'Oh My Ghost', 'W', 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?', and more will also attend the ceremony in order to congratulate the actor.

Previously, Kang Ki Young garnered attention for steadily showing affection toward his non-celebrity girlfriend through various press interviews, variety programs, and more. Currently, he is busy filming for JTBC's upcoming drama '18 Moments', so the actor and his fiancée are expected to hold off on their honeymoon until after filming ends.

Congratulations, Kang Ki Young!

