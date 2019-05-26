TWICE x Acuvue® Define® hits Singapore with 9 unique beauty signatures!

Calling all ONCEs in Singapore! Can't wait to meet TWICE at their World Tour? Well, you're in luck! The girls are in town early because Acuvue® Define® just dropped their TWICE-led campaign in Singapore, along with each of the lovely members' 9 unique beauty attitudes. TWICE may be coming to Singapore on July 13th for their 2019 World Tour, "TWICELIGHTS," but you can get to know them beforehand thanks to the #iDefineTWICE campaign!

Since the launch in 2015, Acuvue® Define® has been helping women develop their own unique signature look and style. In 2018, TWICE became ambassadors for the movement and have teamed up with the company to amplify the moment of beauty transformation that happens when one puts on Acuvue® Define® contact lenses! The 9 gorgeous members of TWICE make up two sub-units embodying two drastically different, yet absolutely breathtaking attitudes: #iDefineChic and #iDefineSweet. These help to remind fans to embrace their natural style and beauty by accentuating the gorgeous features they already have. Each member of TWICE represents a unique attitude that represents the looks they bring to #iDefineChic and #iDefineSweet! These help to inspire fans to create and own their beauty signatures.

#iDefineChic consists of the following members:

Chaeyeong who represents BOLD

Jihyo who represents CHARISMA

Jeongyeon who represents COOL



Mina who represents SASSY



Tzuyu who represents CLASSY



While #iDefineSweet consists of the remaining four:

Sana who represents BUBBLY

Momo who represents PLAYFUL

Nayeon who represents NATURAL

Dahyun who represents LOVELY







How can these beautiful girls look even more beautiful? These girls are natural beauties with gorgeous eyes but these contacts help accentuate their beauty by creating a popping look while maintaining naturalness.



These Acuvue® Define® lenses have a translucent-layer design that accentuates each member's natural eye beauty to bring their unique beauty signature to the forefront of their look while helping to maintain razor-sharp vision! If you've ever wanted the secret behind why K-Pop idols have those uniquely shimmery and glossy eyes in all their on-stage performances and music videos, now you know! Get the idol look with Define® lenses and embrace your beauty attitude.

Want to catch TWICE live in Singapore?

Follow @acuvuesg on Instagram and stay tuned for more news regarding TWICE and Acuvue®!

