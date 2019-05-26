Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

TWICE x Acuvue® Define® hits Singapore with 9 unique beauty signatures!

TWICE Acuvue Define

Calling all ONCEs in Singapore! Can't wait to meet TWICE at their World Tour? Well, you're in luck! The girls are in town early because Acuvue® Define® just dropped their TWICE-led campaign in Singapore, along with each of the lovely members' 9 unique beauty attitudes. TWICE may be coming to Singapore on July 13th for their 2019 World Tour, "TWICELIGHTS," but you can get to know them beforehand thanks to the #iDefineTWICE campaign!

Since the launch in 2015, Acuvue® Define® has been helping women develop their own unique signature look and style. In 2018, TWICE became ambassadors for the movement and have teamed up with the company to amplify the moment of beauty transformation that happens when one puts on Acuvue® Define® contact lenses! The 9 gorgeous members of TWICE make up two sub-units embodying two drastically different, yet absolutely breathtaking attitudes: #iDefineChic and #iDefineSweet. These help to remind fans to embrace their natural style and beauty by accentuating the gorgeous features they already have. Each member of TWICE represents a unique attitude that represents the looks they bring to #iDefineChic and #iDefineSweet! These help to inspire fans to create and own their beauty signatures.

#iDefineChic consists of the following members:

  1. Chaeyeong who represents BOLD
    CHAEYEONG ACUVUE DEFINE
  2. Jihyo who represents CHARISMA
    JIHYO ACUVUE DEFINE
  3. Jeongyeon who represents COOL
    JEONGYEON ACUVUE DEFINE
  4. Mina who represents SASSY
    MINA ACUVUE DEFINE
  5. Tzuyu who represents CLASSY
    TZUYU ACUVUE DEFINE

While #iDefineSweet consists of the remaining four:

  1. Sana who represents BUBBLY
    SANA ACUVUE DEFINE
  2. Momo who represents  PLAYFUL
    MOMO ACUVUE DEFINE
  3. Nayeon who represents NATURAL
    NAEYEON ACUVUE DEFINE
  4. Dahyun who represents LOVELY
    DAHYUN ACUVUE DEFINE



How can these beautiful girls look even more beautiful? These girls are natural beauties with gorgeous eyes but these contacts help accentuate their beauty by creating a popping look while maintaining naturalness.

TWICE Acuvue Define
TWICE Acuvue Define

These Acuvue® Define® lenses have a translucent-layer design that accentuates each member's natural eye beauty to bring their unique beauty signature to the forefront of their look while helping to maintain razor-sharp vision! If you've ever wanted the secret behind why K-Pop idols have those uniquely shimmery and glossy eyes in all their on-stage performances and music videos, now you know! Get the idol look with Define® lenses and embrace your beauty attitude. 

TWICE ACUVUE DEFINE

Want to catch TWICE live in Singapore? 

Follow @acuvuesg on Instagram and stay tuned for more news regarding TWICE and Acuvue®! As an added bonus, keep your eyes locked to the @acuvuesg IG page for a chance to win tickets to TWICE's World Tour, "TWICELIGHTS"!

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post by Acuvue.

