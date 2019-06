Idols with the most music show wins

Winning music shows is always a major accomplishment for an artist. With every comeback, fans cheer on their favorite groups by voting for the new songs. Sometimes, groups are able to achieve great success at the music shows, as evidenced by these groups below!

12. TVXQ - 48 wins

Mirotic – 8 wins

Something – 7 wins

Keep Your Head Down – 7 wins

O – 6 wins

Hug – 5 wins

Rising Sun – 4 wins

Believe – 4 wins

The Way You Are – 4 wins

Before You Go – 2 wins

Tri-Angle – 1 win

11. PSY - 51 wins

Gangnam Style - 20 wins

Gentleman - 8 wins

Bird - 7 wins

Daddy - 6 wins

Entertainer - 4 wins

End - 3 wins

Champion - 1 win

I Luv It - 2 wins

10. Red Velvet - 53 wins

Power Up - 10 wins

Rookie - 9 wins

Russian Roulette - 6 wins

Ice Cream Cake - 6 wins

One of These Nights - 5 wins

Dumb Dumb - 5 wins

Red Flavor - 5 wins

Bad Boy - 5 wins

Peek-A-Boo - 2 wins

9. g.o.d - 54 wins

Lies – 9 wins

Road – 7 wins

Friday Night – 6 wins

2 Love – 5 wins

The Reason Why Opposites Attract – 5 wins

An Ordinary Day – 5 wins

Place Where You Need To Be – 5 wins

Sorrow – 5 wins

I Need You – 5 wins

Love and Memory – 2 wins

0% – 1 win

8. Super Junior - 57 wins

Mr. Simple – 11 wins

Sorry, Sorry – 10 wins

Mamacita – 9 wins

Sexy, Free & Single – 8 wins

Bonamana – 6 wins

U – 5 wins

No Other – 2 wins

It’s You – 2 wins

Don’t Don – 2 wins

Dancing Out – 2 wins

7. SHINee - 59 wins

Dream Girl – 10 wins

View – 9 wins

Sherlock – 8 wins

Everybody – 6 wins

Ring Ding Dong – 6 wins

1 of 1 - 4 wins

Lucifer – 4 wins

Juliette – 4 wins

Married to the Music – 2 wins

Hello – 2 wins

Love Like Oxygen – 2 wins

Good Evening - 1 win

I Want You - 1 win

7. Beast/HIGHLIGHT - 59 wins

Good Luck – 10 wins

12:30 – 8 wins

Plz Don't Be Sad - 8 wins

Fiction – 7 wins

Beautiful Night – 5 wins

YeY – 4 wins

Shadow – 3 wins

Gotta Go To Work – 2 wins

Breath – 2 wins

Calling You - 2 wins

Ribbon - 2 wins

No More – 1 win

Will You Be Okay? – 1 win

On Rainy Days – 1 win

Beautiful – 1 win

Can Be Better - 1 win

Shock – 1 win

6. BTS - 60 wins

Fake Love - 12 wins

DNA - 10 wins

IDOL - 8 wins

Boy With Luv - 7 wins

Blood, Sweat & Tears - 6 wins

I Need U - 5 wins

Run - 5 wins

Spring Day - 4 wins

Fire - 3 wins

5. Shinhwa - 62 wins

Sniper – 10 wins

This Love – 8 wins

Yo! – 7 wins

T.O.P – 6 wins

Brand New – 5 wins

Only One – 5 wins

Your Wedding – 4 wins

Perfect Man – 4 wins

Once in a Life Time – 3 wins

Crazy – 2 wins

Hey, Come On – 2 wins

All Your Dreams – 2 wins

Touch - 2 wins

Venus – 1 win

I Pray 4 U – 1 win

4. Cho Yongpil - 80 wins

Do Not Find Oriole - 10 wins

Candlelight - 7 wins

Darling - 7 wins

Hate Hate Hate - 6 wins

Reunion in Memory - 6 wins

The Empty Sky - 5 wins

Yesterday, Today and - 5 wins

Tragic Love - 5 wins

I Like You - 5 wins

A Friend - 5 wins

Mind of Emotion - 5 wins

Bounce - 4 wins

Party of Tear - 3 wins

Speech Which Wind Conveys - 3 wins

Wherever You Stay - 1 win

Seoul, Seoul, Seoul - 1 win

Q - 1 win

Hello - 1 win

3. TWICE - 87 wins

TT - 13 wins

Signal - 12 wins

What Is Love? - 12 wins

Cheer Up - 11 wins

Dance The Night Away - 10 wins

Knock Knock - 9 wins

Heart Shaker - 9 wins

Likey - 7 wins

Yes or Yes - 4 wins

3. BIGBANG - 87 wins

Haru Haru – 12 wins

Loser – 10 wins

Tonight – 9 wins

FXXK It - 8 wins

Last Farewell – 8 wins

Blue – 7 wins

Sunset Glow – 7 wins

Lies – 6 wins

Let’s Not Fall In Love – 5 wins

Love Song – 5 wins

Bang Bang Bang – 4 wins

Sober – 3 wins

Fantastic Baby – 2 wins

Last Dance - 1 win

2. Girls’ Generation - 100 wins

Gee – 14 wins

Lion Heart – 14 wins

The Boys – 12 wins

Oh! – 10 wins

Mr. Mr. – 9 wins

I Got A Boy – 8 wins

Hoot – 8 wins

Party – 7 wins

Kissing You – 5 wins

Run Devil Run – 4 wins

Girls’ Generation – 4 wins

Tell Me Your Wish – 3 wins

Baby Baby – 1 win

Into The New World – 1 win

1. EXO - 111 wins

Call Me Baby – 18 wins

Growl – 14 wins

Ko Ko Bop - 11 wins

Love Me Right – 11 wins

Overdose – 10 wins

Miracles in December – 10 wins

Monster - 9 wins

Lotto - 7 wins

Power - 5 wins

Wolf – 4 wins

Sing for You – 3 wins

Universe - 3 wins

Love Shot - 3 wins

Tempo - 2 wins

December, 2014 – 1 win