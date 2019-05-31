Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Jung Se Woon withdraws from Howon University to focus on music

Jung Se Woon will be withdrawing from Howon University to focus on music.

On May 31, reports revealed the singer-songwriter had withdrawn from the practical music department of Howon University, and Starship Entertainment confirmed the news. The label stated, "As it was difficult for him to keep up with a busy schedule, he's moved to the online university."  

In related news, Jung Se Woon is currently starring as the lead in the musical 'Grease'. His most recent release was "My Ocean" this past March.

