Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

11

5

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 24 days ago

B1A4's Sandeul and Jung Seung Hwan to guest on JTBC's 'Let's Eat Dinner Together'

AKP STAFF

Two male vocalists will appear on a JTBC variety program together.

On May 29 KST, entertainment insiders reported that B1A4's Sandeul and Jung Seung Hwan had recorded for 'Let's Eat Dinner Together'  as guests. The program features Lee Kyung Kyu and Kang Ho Dong as MCs, and the two male guests will accompany them to go around Seoul and to knock on doors of non-celebrity households to ask for a meal. 

Viewers are expected to see how two of the most recognized ballad vocalists will share a fun chemistry by appearing on a variety program. 

In other news, Sandeul is currently in preparation to release his new solo mini-album, while Jung Seung Hwan is also busy preparing for a solo concert 'Good-bye, My Universe', set to take place on June 22 and 23 KST. 

  1. B1A4
  2. Sandeul
  3. Jung Seung Hwan
  4. LETS EAT DINNER TOGETHER
0 1,532 Share 69% Upvoted
misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   45   44,834
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,327

allkpop in your Inbox