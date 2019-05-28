B1A4's Sandeul and Jung Seung Hwan to guest on JTBC's 'Let's Eat Dinner Together'

Two male vocalists will appear on a JTBC variety program together.

On May 29 KST, entertainment insiders reported that B1A4's Sandeul and Jung Seung Hwan had recorded for 'Let's Eat Dinner Together' as guests. The program features Lee Kyung Kyu and Kang Ho Dong as MCs, and the two male guests will accompany them to go around Seoul and to knock on doors of non-celebrity households to ask for a meal.

Viewers are expected to see how two of the most recognized ballad vocalists will share a fun chemistry by appearing on a variety program.

In other news, Sandeul is currently in preparation to release his new solo mini-album, while Jung Seung Hwan is also busy preparing for a solo concert 'Good-bye, My Universe', set to take place on June 22 and 23 KST.