News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 25 days ago

CL's upcoming talk show 'CL Nine' production canceled

CL's upcoming variety talk show 'CL Nine' has been canceled.

On May 29, producers confirmed, "The production of JTBC2's 'CL Nine', which CL was going to host, has been canceled. The direction during the planning stage was changed, and CL's appearance and the plans were all scrapped. The producers are working on a new program."

Paris Hilton's appearance on the show was previously canceled as well. Stay tuned for updates on CL.

kas7ia1,128 pts 25 days ago
25 days ago

Disappointed but not surprised... :(

I hope she leaves YG as soon as she can

72

Kirsty_Louise2,252 pts 25 days ago
25 days ago

It's time for CL to get the hell out of YG, this is ridiculous. She's been treated so badly for years, someone so talented just discarded by her company like this. 2NE1 deserved better, CL deserves better!



