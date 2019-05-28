CL's upcoming talk show 'CL Nine' production canceled

CL's upcoming variety talk show 'CL Nine' has been canceled.



On May 29, producers confirmed, "The production of JTBC2's 'CL Nine', which CL was going to host, has been canceled. The direction during the planning stage was changed, and CL's appearance and the plans were all scrapped. The producers are working on a new program."



Paris Hilton's appearance on the show was previously canceled as well. Stay tuned for updates on CL.