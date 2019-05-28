Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Song Joong Ki reveals what's changed after marriage to Song Hye Kyo

Song Joong Ki revealed what's changed after his marriage to Song Hye Kyo.

At the press conference for tvN's 'Arthdal Chronicles' on Mary 28, Song Joong Ki shared, "There hasn't been any big changes since I got married. If anything, I think maybe my heart is more at ease now. My wife is a fan of the screenwriter and director of 'Arthdal Chronicles', and I was able to wrap up the series well because of her constant focus and support of my first drama in a while."

On the popularity of the drama, the actor expressed, "It would be a lie to say I don't feel pressured. Firstly, Jang Dong Gun was a big factor in taking some of the burden away. We were friendly with each other beforehand, but through this project, we saw each other every day and prepared. That strength and reality was there simply because he was on set." 


'Arthdal Chronicles' is premiering on June 1 on Netflix and tvN. Do you plan to watch?

  1. Song Hye Kyo
  2. Song Joong Ki
jeyjin381 pts 25 days ago 0
25 days ago

That's so cute. I'm happy for them.

hiroonakamura573 pts 25 days ago 2
25 days ago
meh, i thought he'd reveal something interesting. like they're having less sex than before now that they're married or whatever

