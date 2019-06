Spectrum released a special clip for their song "Manito".

The boys filmed a fun day of group outing for the song's special MV! As the second track to their album 'Refreshing Time', the song is an upbeat number that instantly reminds you of the summer.

Their latest promotion with album 'Refreshing Time' featured a fun-filled title track "After Party", which took place just last month. Are you ready to party it up even more with Spectrum?

Check out the full clip above!