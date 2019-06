Sandeul rolled out more teasers for his solo comeback.

Today's lyric teaser for "Good Weather Day" has an encouraging message, stating, "Hold the pen and draw it again. You did well so far. Trust yourself. You just have to go another step."

Sandeul also unveiled another teaser image, where adorable photos of himself are displayed in a collage format. View the full images below.

"Good Weather Day" will be fully released on June 3.