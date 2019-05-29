Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 24 days ago

Akdong Musician's Chanhyuk to guest on 'Knowing Brothers' alongside Suhyun and Jeon So Mi

AKP STAFF

Akdong Musician's Chanhyuk is ready to be back on television!

Soon after his discharge from the military, media outlets reported that Chanhyuk will be recording for JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' this coming Thursday, alongside his sister Suhyun and now-YG label artist Jeon So Mi

In related news, Chanhyuk shared during the interview right after his discharge that he would like Akdong Musician to release an album soon, and that he would enlist in the marine corps again if he were given the chance.

Stay tuned for more info about the 'Knowing Brothers' episode!

APal232 pts 24 days ago
24 days ago

Hmm... Chanhyuk, Suhyun and a really pretty IOI member (aka Somi!). The last time that happened, Suhyun teased her brother mercilessly with Kyulkyung (much to the beady-eyed annoyance of Chanhyuk!).


Wonder if she'll continue to bully him, now that Chanhyuk is a tough, kickass marine... (she will!) 😅

FloveReveluv19 pts 24 days ago
24 days ago

Another three amazing artists that need to get the hell out of yg

