Akdong Musician's Chanhyuk to guest on 'Knowing Brothers' alongside Suhyun and Jeon So Mi

Akdong Musician's Chanhyuk is ready to be back on television!

Soon after his discharge from the military, media outlets reported that Chanhyuk will be recording for JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' this coming Thursday, alongside his sister Suhyun and now-YG label artist Jeon So Mi.

In related news, Chanhyuk shared during the interview right after his discharge that he would like Akdong Musician to release an album soon, and that he would enlist in the marine corps again if he were given the chance.

Stay tuned for more info about the 'Knowing Brothers' episode!