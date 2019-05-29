Netizens LOL at HaHa & Kim Jong Kook's amusing replies to Jeon So Min's late-night Instagram post

HaHa and Kim Jong Kook wrote unexpected replies to Jeon So Min's Instagram post.

During the early morning hours of May 29 KST, entertainer-actress Jeon So Min uploaded a photo of a flower bush, along with a poetic passage that she wrote herself.

"Words,

When you bite them little by little and then spit it out

If you think that they become larger because they bloat...

If you keep taking them out because they resemble one another

Then they smear into the other person's blood

Or wherever else they go around

Those words...

Whether they are poison...

A confession...

A story.....

They were in your eyes

In your breath

In the spit that came out

On the veins of your neck

Wherever those words are...

Even after being thirsty

You want to become free

Even now, ceaselessly,

All sounds are being engraved in time."

To this sentimental write-up, her 'Running Man' co-stars and good friends HaHa and Kim Jong Kook gave unexpected responses. They commented,

"Let's do reggae....this is reggae....T_T" (HaHa)

"No...This girl...I think she's been possessed by a spirit..." (Kim Jong Kook)

After seeing the replies, netizens wrote: "OMG I die LOOOOL they are like blood-related brother #1, blood-related brother #2 LOOOOL", "Possessed? LOOOOL", "They look like real friend LMAO", "Sooooo funny LOL", "Oh god even I'm getting so annoyed by how brotherly they are, they are like my own brothers LLOLL"