Eunji thanks her A Pink members Hayoung, Chorong, & Bomi for supporting her new film '0.0MHz'

A Pink members came to support Eunji at her film screening.



On May 29 KST, Eunji's first film as an actress, '0.0MHz', premiered in Korea. At the premiere, her fellow A Pink members Hayoung, Chorong, and Bomi showed up to support their vocalist's first shot at big-screen acting.

In the photos, uploaded by Eunji on her Instagram, the girls pose with frightened facial expressions to suit the horror theme of '0.0MHz'. Along with the photo, Eunji wrote, "Thank you my old friends".

Uploaded by the other members in the photo, their posts had similar images, but with supportive messages for Eunji:

"Now, I'm scared just by looking at Eunji's face...Congratulations on your film premiere and you've worked so hard! Really, really scary. Warning. #film #0.0mhz" (Chorong)

"Film so scary. Eunji, it was so entertaining. Fighting!!" (Bomi)

What a cute-and-scary friendship among the members! Would you go support your friend's latest film, even if you were scared of horror movies?