Posted by yckim124 25 days ago

A trainee fainted and is injured during 'Produce X 101' recording

A trainee was injured while recording for Mnet's 'Produce X 101.'

On May 28, Sports Seoul exclusively reported a trainee fainted and injured his face during the show recording. The trainee was rushed to the hospital while other trainees continued filming. An insider commented, "The dorming period has been shortened compared to previous seasons... which also made it more physically exhausting for the participants."

Regarding the injury, Mnet stated, "After completing the group battle recording, one trainee became relaxed, lost balance, and got injured. He was immediately transferred to the hospital along with the medical staff that is always on standby on the filming set. The trainee healthily returned to filming."

Mnet emphasized they're continuously checking on trainees' conditions and promised to give more attention on safety. 

Meanwhile, 'Produce X 101' with MC Lee Dong Wook, and trainers Lee Suk HoonShin Yoo MiCheetahChoi Young JoonKwon Jae Seungand Bae Yoon Jung is airing every Friday at 11 PM KST. 

Eva_Olson48 pts 25 days ago
25 days ago

oh no! T_________T thats horrible, i wish they had told us who.. i hope they will be ok .

nanako_daniel256 pts 25 days ago
25 days ago

LMAO ,TAKE CARE OF THEIR HEALTH? THEY HAVE BEEN OVERWORKING THE TRAINEE LIKE HELL AS IF THE TRAINEE IS ROBOT THAT WILL NEVER GET FAULTY

