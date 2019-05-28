A trainee fainted and is injured during 'Produce X 101' recording

A trainee was injured while recording for Mnet's 'Produce X 101.'

On May 28, Sports Seoul exclusively reported a trainee fainted and injured his face during the show recording. The trainee was rushed to the hospital while other trainees continued filming. An insider commented, "The dorming period has been shortened compared to previous seasons... which also made it more physically exhausting for the participants."

Regarding the injury, Mnet stated, "After completing the group battle recording, one trainee became relaxed, lost balance, and got injured. He was immediately transferred to the hospital along with the medical staff that is always on standby on the filming set. The trainee healthily returned to filming."

Mnet emphasized they're continuously checking on trainees' conditions and promised to give more attention on safety.

Meanwhile, 'Produce X 101' with MC Lee Dong Wook, and trainers Lee Suk Hoon, Shin Yoo Mi, Cheetah, Choi Young Joon, Kwon Jae Seung, and Bae Yoon Jung is airing every Friday at 11 PM KST.



