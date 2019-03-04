Zico becomes officially appointed as PR ambassador of Seoul

Zico has been selected as a PR ambassador to the city of Seoul.



According to his new agency KOZ Entertainment, the rapper was officially appointed at the Seoul City Hall on March 4 at 3 PM KST. Now that the appointment ceremony is over, he will begin full-scale activities promoting Seoul.





"As a citizen who lives in Seoul, I am happy that I've been able to become Seoul's PR ambassador," Zico commented in a public statement. "Moving forward, I will work hard to let the citizens of Seoul know about the city's diverse businesses and policies."



He also stated that he is heavily interested in promoting culture and mentoring youth, adding that he will try his best to share his experiences with the younger generations and help them grow.



Meanwhile, Zico is also currently preparing a new album set for release sometime in the first half of the year.