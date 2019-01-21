Park Ji Hoon to hold his first solo fan meeting in Seoul this February

Park Ji Hoon is preparing to hold his very first solo fan meeting since debut.





The news was revealed through the idol's agency on January 21, who stated: "Park Ji Hoon's first solo fan meeting '2019 Asia Fan Meeting in Seoul [First Edition]' is scheduled to be held at Kyunghee University's Grand Peace Palace on February 9 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m."



The event will be the first time Park Ji Hoon will be officially meeting with fans after his Wanna One activities end. He is currently preparing a variety of activities and special stages to make the meeting more meaningful for fans.



Stay tuned for more news about the idol's solo activities, and check out the fan meeting poster below!