KBS reveals 2nd line-up for this year's 'Gayo Daechukje' feat. MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, IZ*ONE, (G)I-DLE & more

KBS has announced the full lineup for the '2020 Gayo Daechukje'!

After the first lineup, the '2020 Gayo Daechukje' ('2020 KBS Song Festival') has revealed the next lineup featuring NU'EST, The Boyz, MAMAMOO, Momoland, MONSTA X, Stray Kids, ASTRO, ENHYPEN, GFriend, TXT, GOT7, IZ*ONE, (G)I-DLE, Oh My Girl, ITZY, and aespa.



The lineup previously revealed featured BTS, TWICE, Seventeen, NCT, J.Y. Park, Sunmi, Kim Yeon Ja, Seol Woon Do, Jessi, GOT7's Jackson, SHINee's Taemin, and Paul Kim.





The '2020 Gayo Daechukje' will air on December 18 at 8:30 PM KST.