Posted by germainej 19 hours ago

KBS reveals 2nd line-up for this year's 'Gayo Daechukje' feat. MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, IZ*ONE, (G)I-DLE & more

KBS has announced the full lineup for the '2020 Gayo Daechukje'!

After the first lineup, the '2020 Gayo Daechukje' ('2020 KBS Song Festival') has revealed the next lineup featuring NU'ESTThe BoyzMAMAMOOMomolandMONSTA XStray KidsASTROENHYPENGFriendTXTGOT7IZ*ONE(G)I-DLEOh My GirlITZY, and aespa.

The lineup previously revealed featured BTSTWICESeventeenNCTJ.Y. ParkSunmiKim Yeon JaSeol Woon DoJessiGOT7's JacksonSHINee's Taemin, and Paul Kim.

The '2020 Gayo Daechukje' will air on December 18 at 8:30 PM KST.

  1. misc.
nickybaenim 18 hours ago
18 hours ago

hasibul-hossain 17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Great lineup... So many g group

