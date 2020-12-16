Siwan opens up about acting opposite Shin Se Kyung in 'Run On'

Siwan opened up about acting opposite Shin Se Kyung in 'Run On'.



In a press conference for the new JTBC drama 'Run On', Siwan expressed on his co-star Shin Se Kyung, "We got close a lot while filming. I wasn't able to watch the drama as a whole, but I wanted to capture the tone so I watched the beginning. I felt disarmed watching the acting between Ki Sun Kyum (played by Siwan) and Oh Mi Joo (Shin Se Kyung)."



He continued, "I needed to watch my acting, but I thought there was an energy that this couple exuded when they met onscreen beyond acting. It made me think that I'd like this couple to keep bumping into each other."



'Run On' starring Siwan, Shin Se Kyung, Girls' Generation's Sooyoung, and Kang Tae Oh premieres on December 16 at 9PM KST.

