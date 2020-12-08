Jung Seung Hwan lives a quiet 'Winter Again' in retro MV

Jung Seung Hwan has dropped his music video for "Winter Again".



In the MV, the singer-songwriter lives a quiet winter as a librarian until he meets a mysterious boy he decides to help. "Winter Again" is a touching ballad that marks the beginning of winter, and it's about wanting to cherish memories made in a special place.



Watch Jung Seung Hwan's "Winter Again" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.