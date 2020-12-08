Yubin (Wonder Girls) reveals preview of 'Wave' in making-of film

Yubin has revealed a making-of film for her upcoming release "Wave".



In the teaser above, the former Wonder Girls member says she had no trouble creating her own rap this time around, and she opens up about her thoughts on traveling as freedom. The rapper is the next featured artist in CLEF Company's music project 'Traveller', and her track "Wave" is set to drop on December 10 KST.



Watch Yubin's making-of above and her teaser for "Wave" below.