MLD Entertainment has announced the Momoland members were tested for COVID-19 on December 7.

According to the agency, Momoland frequents the same beauty salon that Kim Chung Ha goes to, so the members received a COVID-19 screening that afternoon. Earlier that day, it was announced that Kim Chung Ha had tested positive for the virus.



Based on the results, the agency states that they will comply with quarantine guidelines and take necessary measures if needed.