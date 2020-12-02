5

0

News
Posted by beansss 25 minutes ago

BoA joins performing lineup for the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'

AKP STAFF

K-Pop legend BoA will be performing alongside the hottest artists at the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!

This year, the '2020 MAMA' takes place on December 6. The event will take place online and features a performing lineup including BTSTaemin, GOT7, MONSTA X, MAMAMOO, SeventeenOh My Girl, The Boyz, Stray Kids, IZ*ONE(G)I-DLEATEEZ, TOMORROW x TOGETHERCRAVITYTREASUREENHYPEN, and more!

It's gonna be another exciting year at the '2020 MAMA', so make sure to tune in live!

  1. BoA
1 601 Share 100% Upvoted

0

lollikpop-moomoo348 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

well... thats really interesting. I have never seen BoA preform especially for something like MAMA I thought maybe sunmi or chungha, but this is nice too good luck BoA!

Share
Cha Eun Woo, P.O., Han Hye Jin , Kang Ho Dong, Lee Kyung Kyu, Lee Seung Gi, Lee Yoo Ri, Lee Young Ja, Hwa Sa, Park Na Rae, Eun Ji Won, Shin Sung Rok, Sung Hoon, Kyuhyun, Song Min Ho (Mino), Yang Se Hyung, Yoon Kye Sang
6 Hit Variety shows you should check out
5 hours ago   4   4,421
BLACKSWAN, MustB, RaNia, UHSN
Are Non-Asian KPOP Idols Doomed to Fail?
1 day ago   70   64,138

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND