BoA joins performing lineup for the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'

K-Pop legend BoA will be performing alongside the hottest artists at the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!



This year, the '2020 MAMA' takes place on December 6. The event will take place online and features a performing lineup including BTS, Taemin, GOT7, MONSTA X, MAMAMOO, Seventeen, Oh My Girl, The Boyz, Stray Kids, IZ*ONE, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, CRAVITY, TREASURE, ENHYPEN, and more!

It's gonna be another exciting year at the '2020 MAMA', so make sure to tune in live!