Yu Seon Ho shows off his piano-playing talent with moving performance of 'Over the Rainbow'

Yu Seon Ho's talent definitely does not stop at singing!





On November 29 KST, the Cube Entertainment solo artist and television personality released 'PIAHO #1,' the first in a series of videos where he will be playing the piano for his fans. For the first video, the idol performed a complex jazz piano rendition of the song "Over the Rainbow" from the 1939 classic film 'The Wizard of Oz.'

Meanwhile, Yu Seon Ho fans can look forward to his performance in the Korean adaption of the BBC crime drama 'Undercover,' which is slated for release through JTBC early next year.

Check out the full 'PIAHO #1' performance above!