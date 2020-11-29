YoonA's drama 'Hush' resumes production after all staff test negative for COVID-19

Production of the JTBC drama 'Hush' will resume production after a recent COVID-19 scare.





According to a source from the program, every cast and crew member who was tested for COVID-19 have returned negative test results, so they have began filming again. The source ensured that the production team will thoroughly comply with quarantine guidelines while filming to ensure the safety of the staff and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the future.



The announcement was made roughly five days after it was confirmed that a supporting actor who took part in filming the drama tested positive for COVID-19, causing JTBC to temporarily halt production and test the cast and crew.



Meanwhile, 'Hush' stars actor Hwang Jung Min as journalist Han Jun Hyuk and Girls' Generation's YoonA as his intern Lee Ji Soo. The drama is set to begin airing on December 11.