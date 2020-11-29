50

5

News
Posted by danisurst 1 day ago

YoonA's drama 'Hush' resumes production after all staff test negative for COVID-19

AKP STAFF

Production of the JTBC drama 'Hush' will resume production after a recent COVID-19 scare.


According to a source from the program, every cast and crew member who was tested for COVID-19 have returned negative test results, so they have began filming again. The source ensured that the production team will thoroughly comply with quarantine guidelines while filming to ensure the safety of the staff and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the future.

The announcement was made roughly five days after it was confirmed that a supporting actor who took part in filming the drama tested positive for COVID-19, causing JTBC to temporarily halt production and test the cast and crew.

Meanwhile, 'Hush' stars actor Hwang Jung Min as journalist Han Jun Hyuk and Girls' Generation's YoonA as his intern Lee Ji Soo. The drama is set to begin airing on December 11.

  1. YoonA
  2. HUSH
2 2,697 Share 91% Upvoted

1

IMakeMyPoint598 pts 15 hours ago 0
15 hours ago

Thank goodness everyone is healthy and safe. Please stay healthy and safe.

Share

0

bicaki6397-24 pts 22 hours ago 0
22 hours ago

My last month check was for 11000 dollars... Everything I did was basic online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this office I found over the web and they paid me for it 95 bucks each hour... Attempt it yourself....Check this site

JOBS82

must include" .Com" ...............with JOBS82

then open this site

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

ATEEZ, CRAVITY, (G)I-DLE, Oh My Girl, Stray Kids, The Boyz
'2020 MAMA' announces their next lineup
14 hours ago   74   51,489

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Mentor Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Samsan Tech Hoodie - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
STAFF Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
AGUCCIM TEE - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Danbam Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
CEO Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
New Message

SEND