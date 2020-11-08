30

10

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

ENHYPEN continues 'Border: Day One' countdown with 'dawn version' individual concept teasers

AKP STAFF

ENHYPEN is getting closer and closer to their highly anticipated debut!


On November 9 KST, the upcoming Belift Lab boy group revealed 'dawn version' individual concept teaser images ahead of their debut album 'Border: Day One.' In contrast to the dark, almost vampiric 'dusk version' teasers, the members show a lighter, more boyish side, dressed in fashionable yet casual clothing that accentuates their fresh-faced visuals.


Meanwhile, 'Border: Day One' is set for release on November 30.

Check out all of the teaser images below, and stay tuned for more from this exciting debut!

  1. ENHYPEN
6 3,504 Share 75% Upvoted

2

bribri812421 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I feel Ni-ki is gonna be a heart throb when he’s a older. I feel his popularity going up... Already the tallest in the group! Right now he’s a cute baby maknae haha

Share

2

quark1239513,262 pts 2 hours ago 1
2 hours ago

Y'all, Niki has got The Look. He's gonna be super popular imo.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND