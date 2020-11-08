ENHYPEN continues 'Border: Day One' countdown with 'dawn version' individual concept teasers

ENHYPEN is getting closer and closer to their highly anticipated debut!





On November 9 KST, the upcoming Belift Lab boy group revealed 'dawn version' individual concept teaser images ahead of their debut album 'Border: Day One.' In contrast to the dark, almost vampiric 'dusk version' teasers, the members show a lighter, more boyish side, dressed in fashionable yet casual clothing that accentuates their fresh-faced visuals.





Meanwhile, 'Border: Day One' is set for release on November 30.

Check out all of the teaser images below, and stay tuned for more from this exciting debut!