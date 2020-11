TWICE revealed the behind the scenes of shooting the netizens' favorite retro concept photos for 'Eyes Wide Open'.

Previously, a post on a popular online community gained attention for posting scanned retro concept photos of TWICE from their album 'Eyes Wide Open'. On November 5th KST, the popular idol released the behind-the-scene clip for the making of the album's photoshoot.

Watch TWICE's retro jacket making film above and let us know what you think in the comments below!