Super Junior's Kyuhyun brings out his rapper side in MV for mobile game 'Seven Knights 2'

Super Junior's Kyuhyun has returned to rapper-Kyu as the theme song artist for the new mobile game, 'Seven Knights 2'!



In the official 'Seven Knights 2' theme song MV, Kyuhyun starts off with a dark and fierce 'Seven Knights' cosplay. He then slides in smoothly with a mellow, singing-rap to an old school beat, before bringing out his rap skills full on. The MV is directed by none other than fellow Super Junior member Shindong!

Check out the classy and hip MV above! 'Seven Knights 2' is expected to launch on November 18.