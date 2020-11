It's time for you to register for 'AB6IX Planet' on NCSOFT's new mobile K-Pop fanclub platform, UNIVERSE!

AB6IX will be greeting their fans via UNIVERSE alongside other artists like IZ*ONE, MONSTA X, The Boyz, (G)I-DLE, Kang Daniel, and ATEEZ, communicating and interacting with their global fans closer than ever!

Officially set to launch in early 2021, UNIVERSE will be available in a total of 134 countries in 3 languages. Stay tuned!