Get ready to hear Sungchan, Shotaro & more in 'All About You' + hyung & maknae line collab song 'I.O.U' in NCT 2020's 'Resonance Pt. 2'

NCT 2020 have just announced which members will be participating in their upcoming b-side tracks "All About You" and "I.O.U"!

Set for release next week on November 23 at 6 PM KST, NCT 2020's 2nd full album 'Resonance Pt.2' combines the numbers from 'Resonance Pt.1' with 8 brand new tracks, for a total of 21 songs. The team's comeback title tracks are "90's Love" and "Work It", showcasing a variety of NCT's charms.

In the team's newest b-side track "All About You", fans will be able to hear new members Sungchan and Shotaro working together for the first time ever! The song is sung by Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark, Hendery, Shotaro, Sungchan, and Chenle and tells the story of someone in love with a mysterious figure in dreamland.

"I.O.U" will be a number bringing together NCT's hyung-line and maknae-line, with Taeyong, Doyoung, Kun, Yangyang, Shotaro, Chenle, and Jisung testing their chemistry. The Lo-fi hip-hop genre track centers around a boy who decides to confess to his crush at the first snow of winter.

