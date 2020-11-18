SHINee's Taemin reveals making of 'IDEA:理想' jacket

SHINee's Taemin has revealed the making of his jacket for "IDEA:理想".



In the behind-the-scenes video, Taemin describes his concept, outfits, and accessories on his photo shoot set, and he also reveals his dislike of bugs. "IDEA: 理想," which also features labelmate BoA, is inspired by Plato's 'Theory of Forms,' particularly representing the process of escaping from one's previous self to discover their new one, and it's the title song of Taemin's third full album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2'.



Watch Taemin's making-of video above, his MV here if you missed it, and make sure to turn on the English captions.