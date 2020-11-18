1

Late actress Choi Jin Sil's son Choi Hwan Hee to debut as singer Z.Flat

Late actress Choi Jin Sil's son Choi Hwan Hee is set to debut as a singer under the name Z.Flat.

On November 18, Choi Hwan Hee's label announced, "Hwan Hee will be promoting under the name Z.Flat. He's taking his first step onto the music scene with his own self-composed song." His upcoming single is titled 'Designer'.

The 19-year-old said on his name, "The music code ranges from A to G. Z.Flat is a code that doesn't exist. It means I'm going to do music that's not in the world. I want to work hard as independent musician Choi Hwan Hee."

Stay tuned for updates on Choi Hwan Hee.

2 383

I REALLY HOPE HE DOES WELL!

Good luck to him... I remember couple of dramas I watched long long time back where Choi Jin Sil was the lead and she was HUGE star...

