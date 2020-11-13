CNBLUE give a preview of 'Re-Code' album in highlight medley

CNBLUE have dropped the highlight medley for their upcoming album 'Re-Code'.



The album preview reveals a snippet of CNBLUE's title song "Then, Now and Forever", "Till Then", "In Time", "Winter Again.", and "Blue Stars". The trio's eighth mini album 'Re-Code' is set to drop on November 17 KST.



Check out CNBLUE's 'Re-Code' album above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



