Kim Jae Hwan performs his 'Bunny's Boys' OST single 'Every Moment' in new live video

Kim Jae Hwan is back with a new OST single!





On November 30 KST, the Stone Entertainment solo artist unveiled "Every Moment," his single for the Daum Webtoon 'Bunny's Boys.'



"Every Moment" is sung from the perspective of male lead Yeol, who is confessing his love toward female lead Bunny in a simple yet sincere way. Kim Jae Hwan's emotional vocals sound even more expressive with the accompaniment of string instruments.



To promote the single, Kim Jae Hwan performed it in a special vertical live video for the Toon Studio YouTube channel. In the clip, he is seated on a chair, surrounded by flowers that further allude to the romantic theme of the song.



Check out the full "Every Moment" performance above!