Park Chan Wook's 'The Decision to Break Up' halts production after SFX make-up artist contracts COVID-19

'Oldboy' director Park Chan Wook has halted production on his latest film as a preemptive measure after one staff member testing positive for COVID-19.





The news was confirmed by a representative for the film on November 30 KST. According to the source, the staff member in question is a special effects make-up artist, and all of those who have been in contact with the artist, including the rest of the special effects make-up team, have been tested for COVID-19 and are currently awaiting their results. The production team intends to break from shooting until it has been confirmed there are no more cases among the cast and crew members.



Meanwhile, the film 'The Decision to Break Up' began shooting in October and stars Park Hae Il, Tang Wei, Lee Jung Hyun, Go Kyung Pyo, and Park Yong Woo.