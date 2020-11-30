6

Taeyeon hints at her solo comeback in latest Instagram post

Taeyeon is gearing up to make her solo comeback!

On November 30 KST, the Girls' Generation leader took to her personal Instagram account to write, "My album is coming out soon..." In the image, Taeyeon strikes a playful pose in a red hoodie, looking directly into the camera.

In the comments, fellow Girls' Generation members cheer her on, with Tiffany Young writing "Fight-taeng!" and Yuri adding, "Wow, I'm excited 🤤♥️🔥🖤." Other fans among Taeyeon's followers were also happy with the news, leaving comments like, "I'm looking forward to it," "We're ready, queen 💞," and "Give us a spoiler!"

Meanwhile, Taeyeon fans can check her out on the tvN variety program 'Amazing Saturday,' where she has currently begun her run as a fixed cast member.

Check out her Instagram post below, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!

