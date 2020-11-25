Hyolyn drops alluring OST MV 'Spell' for upcoming music film 'Swag' starring TEEN TOP's Niel

Upcoming big-screen music film 'Swag' starring TEEN TOP's Niel, Lee Bo Rim, and Choi Gyu Jin has released a dramatic OST MV for its pre-release soundtrack "Spell", sung by Hyolyn!

Produced by Groovyroom, "Spell" serves as just one of the many well-made soundtracks for the new music film. The mesmerizing track brings out Hyolyn's best vocals as well as her enticing singing-rap.

Meanwhile, 'Swag' tells the story of three young musicians as they struggle on the road to fame, each in their respective roles. TEEN TOP's Niel stars as the male lead Elle, an aspiring rapper, while Lee Bo Rim plays the role of a rising K-Pop idol J. Choi Gyu Jin joins the crew as a genius music producer, Oji. The film is slated to premiere in theaters this December 10.

In the meantime, check out Hyolyn's "Spell" MV above!

