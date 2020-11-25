(G)I-DLE's Miyeon lends her delicate voice for OST Part. 8 of tvN's 'The Tale of a Gumiho', 'My Destiny'

(G)I-DLE's Miyeon has released a delicate solo OST for tvN's ongoing drama series, 'The Tale of a Gumiho'!

OST Part.8 and the final soundtrack number of the series, Miyeon's "My Destiny" is a beautiful and soothing ballad, portraying the mutual feelings of love between the drama's lead couple Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) and Ah Eum (Nam Ji Ah/Jo Bo Ah). In the story, the immortal nine-tailed fox Lee Yeon reunites with his first love Ah Eum after centuries, captivating viewers with a fantastical romance across time.

Meanwhile, with just 4 episodes left, 'The Tale of a Gumiho' will be coming to an end next week. Will you be tuning in to the drama's finale?