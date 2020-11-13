10

Music Video
TVXQ's Changmin spends a lonely day in 'All That Love' MV

TVXQ's Changmin has dropped his music video for "All That Love".

In the MV, Changmin spends a lonely day inside as he washes dishes and writes in his journal. "All That Love" is the latest release from 'SM Station', and it's about the aftermath of the end of a relationship.

Watch Changmin's "All That Love" MV above, and let us know what you think of the song in the comments below.

tristanah3,481 pts 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
Lovely song!!!

Silen77 pts 21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago

it's really beautiful song 😍👏

