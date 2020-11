2NE1's CL has finally dropped the long-awaited, romantic MV for "5STAR"!

In the MV, CL shows fans what it's like when she's in love as she pairs up with DPR Ian (Christian Yu), acting as if they're the only two people in the world. Watch CL surprise fans with this new side of her, above!

Meanwhile, CL will be returning with the release of her 1st full album 'Alpha' on November 30 at 1 PM KST.