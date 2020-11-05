TREASURE talk about Asahi's first self-composed track, the new YGE building, & thoughts on 'Rookie of the Year'

In light of the impending release of their 3rd single album 'The First Step: Chapter Three' in a matter of hours, YG Entertainment's newest rookie group TREASURE took part in a roundtable interview with media outlets to share their excitement for their comeback!

During this interview, TREASURE members Hyunsuk, Yoshi, Haruto, and Asahi talked about participating in the new album as lyricists and composers. Member Asahi will be releasing his first self-composed track "Orange" as a b-side track in this new single album, becoming the first TREASURE member to take part in composing one of their own tracks. Asahi said, "I wrote this song at the beginning of this year. It started out after I thought up the top line while just working on music at the dorm. I came up with the beat first, then let Haruto listen to it. Haruto then made a rap to it and we recorded it that way first. When we recorded the actual track, I was able to give a lot of input. I think that I've improved a lot, looking back on my past compositions. I'm doing a better job of selecting the right instruments that match the song, and such."

Haruto added on, "I wrote the lyrics to 'Orange' after Asahi hyung gave me the beat, and I liked the beat so much that the lyrics just came to me naturally. I'm thankful that I was able to participate in the title track and in 'Orange' this time again."

Next, TREASURE revealed that portions of their comeback MV were filmed directly inside YG Entertainment's new building! The group explained, "We filmed parts of our MV inside the new building. It was really cool, just like a built set. While filming the MV, we really felt that the new building has a very futuristic design. It's one of our favorite landmarks." Jaehyuk also tagged on, "There is also a convenience store located inside the building," causing laughter.

Finally, TREASURE gave their honest thoughts on being nominated as 'Rookie of the Year' on various upcoming year-end award shows. Jihoon spoke on behalf of the members and said, "We are just proud and happy to have been nominated. It's especially meaningful considering that you can only be nominated for the 'Rookie of the Year' award once. If we do receive the award, I think that it was all due to our fans, and so we would be that much more proud. Although, I do want to keep my hopes up."

TREASURE's comeback with their 3rd single album 'The First Step: Chapter Three' and their title track "MMM" is coming up on November 6 at 6 PM!