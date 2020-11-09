aespa's Ningning rocks an edgy hair bun in her 'Black Mamba' individual teaser images

aespa's Ningning is the next member up in the group's ongoing "Black Mamba" debut teaser series!

In her latest set of individual concept photos, Ningning rocks a charismatic and edgy hair bun with her colorful, retro style, glaring at the camera as if getting ready to pounce on a prey. Earlier on November 9, Ningning greeted viewers with her very own 'Synk' teaser film, introducing fans to ae-Ningning for the first time.

Meanwhile, aespa's debut single "Black Mamba" will be out on November 17 at 6 PM KST!

