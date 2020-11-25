BTS return to 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' for the second day in a row to talk about their 'Grammy' nomination + 'Dynamite' performance

CBS's 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' has decided to bring the BTS members back on the show for the second night in a row this week!



On this broadcast of 'The Late Late Show', BTS had a chance to sit down for a virtual interview with James Corden, where they revealed sheer their excitement for their first ever 'Grammy Awards' nomination for the first time on broadcast! To watch all of the best moments from BTS's ecstatic 'Grammy' nomination reaction with Papa Mochi, check out the full interview clip below!

Finally, BTS's latest performance of "Dynamite" on tonight's 'The Late Late Show' surprised fans as an extension of their "Life Goes On" special stage which aired yesterday, inviting viewers on board a luxurious, private in-flight party. Watch it above!