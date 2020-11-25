Former Wanna One member Lai Kuan Lin denies dating rumors & apologizes again for smoking controversy

Former Wanna One member Lai Kuan Lin has denied his recent dating rumors and apologized once again for his smoking controversy.



Lai Kuan Lin has been the subject of controversy after being spotted smoking and spitting on the street, and despite an apology, one of the idol's fansites moved forward to expose his alleged relationship. On November 25, the former Wanna One star expressed, "I'm sorry for causing hurt to everyone who loves me because of everything that happened. It was the wrong thing to do even if it was somewhere I thought I couldn't be seen."



As for his dating rumors, Lai Kuan Lin stated, "If I have any good news to tell you about my private life, you'll be the first to know. I'm at a stage where I need to focus on work. I'll reflect on everything that happened today."



