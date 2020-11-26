93

Posted by germainej 20 hours ago

BTS drop 'Life Goes On' & 'Dynamite' performances from 'Good Morning America'

BTS have dropped their performances from 'Good Morning America'.

In the videos, BTS sing "Life Goes On" around the house in comfy loungewear and "Dynamite" on stage. The international K-pop group performed on ABC's 'Good Morning America' on November 23, and Big Hit Entertainment has now posted videos of their performances on YouTube.

Check out BTS' 'Good Morning America' performances above and below!

sshreyaa543 pts 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

They're so good. Especially LGO, just their natural happy selves.😭💜

nickybaenim-2,587 pts 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

