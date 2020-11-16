3

BTOB's 2nd subunit 'BTOB 4U' makes their debut with 'Show Your Love' MV

BTOB 4U has officially made their debut!


On November 16 KST, BTOB's 2nd subunit released their 1st mini album 'INSIDE,' featuring title track "Show Your Love."

"Show Your Love" was written, composed, and produced by member Hyunsik, who previously worked on a number of BTOB's biggest hits, including "Missing You," "Only One for Me," and "Beautiful Pain." The single is a moombahton dance track with hopeful lyrics about continuing to love one another even through difficult times.

Meanwhile, BTOB 4U will be celebrating their debut through a special comeback show airing through KakaoTalk's in-app streaming service Kakao TV at 8 PM the day of the album's release.

Check out the music video for "Show Your Love" above!

Amazing song with a strong message. The video is so beautiful as well. It showcases that it regardless of our differences, love is the one thing that unites us all. I feel bad for people that are missing out on this masterpiece. 😍

