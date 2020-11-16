BAE173 continues countdown until their debut with 2nd MV teaser for 'Crush on U'

16

BAE173 has released another video teaser!

On November 16 KST, the upcoming PocketDolz Studio boy group unveiled a 2nd music video teaser for "Crush on You," the title track off of their debut mini album 'INTERSECTION: SPARK.' In the clip, the members return to the blue-and-white spaceship command center seen in previous teasers, spoiling a bit of the upcoming video's point choreography as they dance together and each have their moment to interact with the camera.

Meanwhile, BAE173 will be making their debut on November 19.

Check out the music video teaser above!

Namjingle9 pts 16 hours ago 0
16 hours ago

Heck yeah, can't wait!

