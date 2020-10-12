3

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

MONSTA X's Kihyun lends vocal talent to 'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol' OST with new song 'To Be With You'

KBS has just released a music video for Kihyun's new OST single!

The music video for "To Be With You," the MONSTA X member's song for KBS drama 'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol,' was released on October 12 KST. 

"To Be With You" pairs Kihyun's refreshing vocals with a cheerful city-pop sound, meant to add a bright mood to the drama, which is centered around a small-town piano academy.

Meanwhile, Kihyun and his fellow MONSTA X members are currently gearing up to release their 2nd full-length album 'Fatal Love,' which is set for release on November 2.


Check out the music video for "To Be With You" above!

I was just thinking of him. This sounds so adorable. Kihyun I love you so much

That is my baby forever

