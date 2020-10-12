MONSTA X's Kihyun lends vocal talent to 'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol' OST with new song 'To Be With You'

KBS has just released a music video for Kihyun's new OST single!

The music video for "To Be With You," the MONSTA X member's song for KBS drama 'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol,' was released on October 12 KST.

"To Be With You" pairs Kihyun's refreshing vocals with a cheerful city-pop sound, meant to add a bright mood to the drama, which is centered around a small-town piano academy.



Meanwhile, Kihyun and his fellow MONSTA X members are currently gearing up to release their 2nd full-length album 'Fatal Love,' which is set for release on November 2.



Check out the music video for "To Be With You" above!

