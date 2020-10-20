11

Posted by germainej

NCT U reveal 'Make a Wish (Birthday Song)' dance practice video

NCT U have revealed a dance practice video for "Make a Wish (Birthday Song)"!

In the dance practice video, NCT U rehearse the intricate yet powerful choreography for their recent song. "Make a Wish (Birthday Song)" is a track from NCT's second album 'Resonance Pt. 1', and it features members Taeyong, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Lucas, Xiaojun, Jaemin, and Shotaro.

Watch NCT U's "Make a Wish (Birthday Song)" dance practice above and their MV here if you missed it.

  

  1. NCT U
  2. MAKE A WISH BIRTHDAY SONG
3 381 Share 92% Upvoted

0

taeyang-taeyong222
41 minutes ago

taeyong taeyong taeyong jaehyun lucas taeyong lucas lucas jaehyun jaehyun jaehyun jaehyun taeyong taeyong

jaehyun
jaehyun.....jae......hyun......taeyong........ty......
i love this song

love this choreo

doyoung is a cute bunny etc etc xiaojun vocal king with angelface. dear xiaojun, accidentally fall into my arms, thanks. jaemin more like cutemin or godmin.
the only thing i dont like is shotaro.....goodbyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye shotargo....gtfo out of my group......shotaro gottago...do not want

