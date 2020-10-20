NCT U reveal 'Make a Wish (Birthday Song)' dance practice video

NCT U have revealed a dance practice video for "Make a Wish (Birthday Song)"!



In the dance practice video, NCT U rehearse the intricate yet powerful choreography for their recent song. "Make a Wish (Birthday Song)" is a track from NCT's second album 'Resonance Pt. 1', and it features members Taeyong, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Lucas, Xiaojun, Jaemin, and Shotaro.



Watch NCT U's "Make a Wish (Birthday Song)" dance practice above and their MV here if you missed it.





