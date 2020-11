Momoland's Nancy and JooE revealed choreography spoilers on 'Knowing Brothers'.

Nancy and JooE were guests on the October 31st episode of 'Knowing Brothers', and they performed bits of their upcoming song "Ready or Not" with Seo Jang Hoon.

The girls will be coming back with "Ready or Not", produced by Psy, on November 17th. Check out the choreography spoilers above as you wait for teasers!