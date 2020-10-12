LOCO gets treated for insomnia in MV teaser for 'Can't Sleep' featuring Heize

LOCO is less than two days away from making his comeback!





On October 12 KST, the rapper's agency AOMG unveiled the music video teaser for "Can't Sleep," the title track off of his upcoming mini album 'SOME TIME' that features both R&B singer Heize and producer Code Kunst.



In the clip, LOCO is seen participating in a sleep study, with monitors placed on his forehead in hopes they could help him figure out how to get over his insomnia. During his sleep, copies of himself are seen eerily standing around the room as if he is having a strange dream.





Meanwhile, 'SOME TIME' is set for release on October 14.

Check out the "Can't Sleep" teaser above!